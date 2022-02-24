Adel man charged with murder

ADEL — Authorities arrested an Adel man Wednesday on a murder charge in a Feb. 16 death, authorities said.
Bryant Kenney, 50, is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of Donald Penny, 81, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
On Feb. 16, the GBI received a request from Adel police to help with a death investigation. Police had responded to a 911 call at 500 N. Gordon Ave. in reference to an unresponsive person.
When officers arrived, they found Penny dead; his death was ruled homicide following preliminary autopsy findings, the statement said.
Authorities say anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI Douglas Office, (912) 389-4103, or the Adel Police Department, (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
