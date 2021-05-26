ADEL – This Cook County town is one of 82 cities to receive the designation of Accredited Main Street America community, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Office of Downtown Development.
The staff of the Office of Downtown Development oversees the accreditation process for the Georgia Main Street Program, officials said in a statement. The process is conducted on behalf of the National Main Street Center and charges program staff with maintaining, preserving, and upholding the Main Street America standards for designation.
"Being an Accredited Main Street America community is a mark of distinction that signifies commitment to comprehensive revitalization, community engagement and impact," official said. "The Adel Main Street Program represents a community lead organization that over the past two years has established a proven track record of success in planning, implementing and measuring results that align with the Main Street Approach.
“The Main Street Approach provides a time-tested, comprehensive, market-based and community-led approach to revitalization which has been employed in over 2,000 communities across this country over the last forty years," said Jessica Reynolds, the director of the Office of Downtown Development. "While every single community and commercial district is unique, with its own distinctive assets and resources, this path towards revitalization offers an adaptable framework that can be easily tailored to fit each city’s local conditions.”
Reynolds congratulated Adel on its “commitment to preservation based economic development” that led to this designation. During the past two years, Downtown Adel has seen over half a million dollars in private and public investment, with an emphasis on new businesses and job creation.
“This is just the beginning for their program. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them,” Reynolds said.
The Georgia Main Street Program has been helping to revitalize historic commercial districts for more 40 years and is one of the five original states to implement the Main Street Approach.
Today, its network is comprised of more than 100 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, that share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development, officials said.
Since its inception in 1980, Georgia Main Street cities have created more than 80,000 net new jobs and stimulated a $7.3 billion dollar investment of private and public funds into the economy, they added.
