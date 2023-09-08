ATLANTA — The City of Adel and Lanier County are two of 27 local governments whose grant applications have been selected by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to move forward.
If approved, they’ll receive a portion of approximately $9.6 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program. These funds will be used for the acquisition, development and renovation of outdoor recreation areas all across the state.
The selected applicants will be invited to submit formal application proposals, which will be presented to the National Park Service for final approval. Grantees are required to match the grant award on a dollar-for-dollar ratio, creating a minimum of $19.2 million impact on Georgia’s parks and outdoor recreation areas. With some applicants pledging a larger match, the anticipated total impact in Georgia is $23 million.
“The local match for the LWCF projects selected to move forward show Georgia’s commitment to continue to expand recreational opportunities,” said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “These projects will have a lasting impact on communities of the projects selected and citizens throughout the state.”
The City of Adel has requested $174,000, which it will match for a total of $348,00 to renovate two of its most frequented parks, Jim Battle Community Park and City Park, according to the DNR. Both parks will receive new playground equipment and grills, and Jim Battle Park will receive a variety of upgrades to include refurbished basketball courts, new benches and water fountains, and an improved parking lot.
Lanier County has requested $500,000 which it will match with more than $1 million to build the Lanier County Recreation Complex. Phase one consists of construction of three softball fields, one soccer field, a concession stand, restrooms, a paved driveway, and parking facilities, the DNR said.
The LWCF has existed since 1965 with the intent on creating a partnership between the federal, state and local governments to support communities to create close-to-home recreation areas by acquiring and developing park land, as well as renovating local parks and outdoor recreation areas. Funding for the grants come from offshore oil lease revenues.
Georgia DNR conducts biannual grant application cycles for the LWCF grants. This year, cities and counties all over the state submitted 72 proposals requesting $23.7 million. Of those, 27 were selected, but only the City of Adel and Lanier County are close to Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.