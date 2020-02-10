ADEL — A specialized firefighting team from Texas put out a fire at a silo in Cook County Sunday that had triggered a voluntary evacuation.
The evacuation around Sanderson Farm's Feed Mill at 3140 JM Drive in Adel was called off late Sunday, said Johnny West, Cook County's emergency management director.
"The firefighting team from Texas is a specialty team that handles oil rig and refinery fires," he said.
The entire incident ended with no injuries. Monday the silo was being drained, West said.
The silo had been full of soybean mill, and company policy required a mandatory evacuation of employees from the site, he said.
"The voluntary evacuation (surrounding the Sanderson Farm site) was out of an abundance of caution," West said.
West compared the situation to the January 2018 explosion of a pecan hull silo in Valdosta, in which no one was hurt but windows were blown out for several blocks around.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
