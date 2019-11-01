Adel earns housing designation

ADEL – This Cook County town is one of five Georgia communities selected to receive assistance with its housing needs through the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing.
GICH is a public-private program that helps communities strategically grow their economies through housing-related solutions, state officials said.
In addition to Adel, Statesboro, Ocilla, Hartwell and Rossville/Lafayette will begin the three-year program in February 2020. The communities were recently recognized at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs annual fall conference in LaGrange.
Through training and technical instruction delivered during a series of conferences, community housing teams design and implement strategies to enhance their economies as well as their quality of life for their residents, state officials said.
During these sessions, each team will work with and receive continuous feedback from a facilitator or housing professional, as well as engage in cross-community collaboration.
The GICH teams consist of about 12 members, and includes representatives from local government and businesses, nonprofit housing organizations and the local public housing authority. Teams may also include members of local faith-based organizations and churches, development authorities, chambers of commerce, school systems, major employers and law enforcement.
Georgia Power funds the GICH program. Additional in-kind services are provided by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and UGA's Archway Partnership and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, both units of the UGA Office of Public Service and Outreach.
