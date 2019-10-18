Adel Downtown Days cancelled 1 hr ago ADEL — Adel Downtown Days has been cancelled Saturday due to forecasts of heavy rain, according to organizers. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Adel Downtown Days Forecast Organizer Meteorology Rain Sponsored Recommended for you Online Poll Should Georgia non-violent felons regain their right to vote when they are released from incarceration? The VDT is working on a SunLight Special Report concerning current voter laws restricting the rights of non-violent felons. If you would like to speak about this issue, please email desiree.carver@gaflnews.com. You voted: Yes, non-violent felons should regain their right to vote. No, non-violent felons should not regain their right to vote. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Valdosta City Council passes moratorium on vape shops, retail liquor storesStudy: Georgia HIV rates highBearing Down: No. 4 'Cats open region play with romp of BearsLowndes County nursing home loses resident death appealWomen freed after Valdosta man's arrestGuns, gangs among Valdosta panel topicsCancer foundation hosts gospel concertMan indicted in Valdosta State Prison deathFirefighters battle Adel blazeMEET THE CANDIDATES: Mayoral candidates in their own words Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.