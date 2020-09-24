Adel chamber seeks board nominations

ADEL – The Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce is seeking member nominations for the 2021 board of directors.
"We value having a board that has a cross-section and diversity of skills, backgrounds and expertise," chamber officials said in a statement.
Chamber directors represent the membership, provide high-level strategic oversight, support the staff and ensure accountability to membership, officials said.
The full board generally meets once per month (noon, second Wednesday) and the time commitment required is moderate, chamber officials said.
"Directors must commit to attending meetings and events and actively participate on one of four chamber committees as required by the bylaws that govern the organization.
Nominees must meet qualifications to be considered:
– Must live or work in Cook County.
– Must be a member (or be employed by a member) in good standing of the Adel-Cook chamber.
– Must have the desire to see the chamber and the community evolve, improve, thrive and grow.
More information, contact the chamber office, (229) 896-2281 or email cookcochamber@windstream.net.
