“After We Collided” (Drama/Romance: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dylan Sprouse
Director: Roger Kumble
Rated: R (Sexual content, violence, nudity, profanity and drug content)
Movie Review: Based on the 2014 romance novel titled the same, “After We Collide” is the sequel to “After” (Director Jenny Gage, 2019).
This latest version is a knockoff of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” movie. Although a sequel, its characters are still poorly developed, so the movie relies on sex to tell a story.
The problem is the sex scenes are short on substance and are annoyingly repetitive as the couple’s arguments.
Tessa (Langford) has just landed a new job with an emerging literary establishment. She is still getting over the betrayal by bad boy lover Hardin (Tiffin). A phone call lands them in bed with each other and their tumultuous relationship is back on again.
Roger Kumble was director of the engrossing “Cruel Intentions” (1999). Since, he has been directing mainly television episodes of shows like “Suits,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Famous in Love.”
His direction for “After We Collided” is similar to a teleplay. Scenes movie quickly. Unlike a television program, a screenplay does not have multiple episodes to advance characters.
Plenty of characters lack presence because Kumble and writers are hoping people remember them from this movie’s prequel. Well, some of the characters were flat there, too.
Tessa and Hardin have an on-again-off-again relationship. They frolic through numerous sexual encounters that appear like softcore porn. Then, they argue. This irritating repetitive process is tiresome. The characters mistake sex for love; moviegoers should not mistake this for a good romance.
Grade: D+ (The soap-operatic collision is a wrecked relationship.)
“The Empty Man” (Crime/Horror: 2 hours, 17 minutes)
Starring: James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland as Nora Quail, and Sasha Frolova as Amanda Quail
Director: David Prior
Rated: R (Violence, disturbing imagery, profanity, sexuality and nudity)
Movie Review: Approximately 20 minutes pass before this movie displays its title. Like much of this movie, it makes you wait for everything, including a story that makes sense.
“The Empty Man” starts as a nice mystery to solve but quickly becomes a lengthy, empty movie.
James Lasombra (Dale) is a retired vice cop searching for Amanda (Frolova), the daughter of his friend, Nora Quail (Ireland). Amanda and her friends completed a ritual that summons a malevolent spirit known as the Empty Man. The teens who participated have all gone missing. Lasombra’s investigation leads him to an ancient cult and the supernatural.
This horror movie, an adaptation of Cullen Bunn’s graphic novel, starts as an interesting mystery, but it is also a typical horror about teens getting slaughtered. The two, along with the movie’s first 20 minutes, appear like three different photoplays.
When the movie links the three scenarios, the moment feels artificially forced. The combination is not cohesive.
David Prior is the director and screenplay writer of “The Empty Man.” He has spent his career mainly directing and editing documentaries and movie shorts. Here, the appearance is he takes three shorter movies and merges them into one. The merger is not a believable one.
Grade: C- (Empty man indeed)
“The War with Grandpa” (Comedy: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Oakes Fegley and Christopher Walken
Director: Tim Hill
Rated: R (Rude humor, language, and some thematic elements)
Movie Review: “The War with Grandpa” is a family comedy, although some of the material is crude behavior. Think of this feature as a mixture of “Home Alone” (1990) and “Grumpy Old Men” (1993) while not as funny as those two movies.
Ed (De Niro) is not thrilled about moving in with his daughter, Sally (Thurman), and her husband, Arthur (Rob Riggle), and their three children. Their son, Peter (Fegley), is thrilled his grandpa is coming to live with them, but he is not happy that he must give up his room and move to the attic. Peter declares war against Ed. The two execute pranks, hoping the other will surrender.
Tim Hill directs. He is one of the minds responsible for “SpongeBob SquarePants” television series and the movie “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007). SpongeBob is great television. However, Hill’s family films are often easy to sit through, but they don't remain in memory afterward.
As a comedy, the movie has some laughs. The problem is that they become nominal after a few scenes and one wonders why Ed and his senior citizen friends keep behaving like children. The jokes become lowbrow material, the touching moments between the grandfather and grandson in the latter half become the best parts of the movie.
Even more, the more dramatic parts of “War with Grandpa” are the more convincing moments. De Niro and Fegley are dynamic when having everyday conversations that are tangible. The movie scores major points here. Too bad, this screenplay does not keep that focus.
Grade: C (The war offers some laughs but remains marginal material in need of Geritol.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar works and lives in Valdosta.
