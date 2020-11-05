ADANN-KENNN MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Come Play' plays well enough

“Come Play” (Horror: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Starring: Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.
Director: Jacob Chase
Rated: PG-13 (Terror, frightening images, bullying violence, and some language)
Movie Review: Jacob Chase directs this horror, which is an adaptation of his short movie, “Larry” (2017). As a writer, Chase uses typical horror themes but he makes them interesting enough for the peek.
Oliver (Robertson) is an autistic boy. His disability distances him from others. His parents, Sarah and Marty (Jacobs and Gallagher), love their son, but the husband and wife argue constantly. Desperate for a friend, Oliver finds one, a monster that communicates with him through electronic equipment.
“Come Play” is Jacob Chase’s second full-length feature film following “The Four-Faced Liar” (2010). He uses technology nicely to create a new realm for a monster. He uses audiences’ weaknesses for vulnerable kids as an emotional tool to create anxiety. This works.
Simultaneously, he uses tiresome themes like characters running into dark places when going to a police station or a crowded place like a mall would be more suitable when running from a monster.
Think of this horror as a mixture of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (Director Steven Spielberg, 1982) and “Poltergeist” (Director Tobe Hooper, 1982). While “Come Play” makes a slight impression as fantasy-like horror, it is not as potent as either of those 1982 movies.
Grade: B- (It plays well enough.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Spell” (Horror: 1hour, 31 minutes)
Starring: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and John Beasley
Director: Mark Tonderai
Rated: R (Violence, disturbing/bloody images, and profanity)
Movie Review: Although good to see a movie about African-American mysticism, plenty of typical horror moments exist with “Spell.”
It starts with a story similar to “Misery” (Director Rob Reiner, 1990). The cast plays characters well; Loretta Devine and John Beasley are especially impressive as country folk. This is the movie’s strong point that is better than the story which forgets to give its characters tangible intent.
An affluent Marquis T. Woods (Omari Hardwick) is piloting a plane with his wife, son and daughter aboard. While traveling to Marquis’ father's funeral in rural Appalachia, the plane crashes during an intense storm.
Marquis awakens in the attic of Ms. Eloise's (Devine) and Mr. Earl (Beasley). The couple will not tell what happened to Marquis family, but an injured Marquis has a strong determination to find answers about his lost family.
Writer Kurt Wimmer’s screenplay starts similarly to “Misery” but then turns into a Hoodoo type of movie involving a Boogity, a Hoodoo figure made from blood and skin. Wimmer’s fault is character intent is unconvincing.
Characters make decisions that seem nonsensical. They often have puzzling actions that make one think what is this person’s motive?: revenge, malevolence or just some devious unknown plan.
Instead, this horror, directed by Mark Tonderai (“Hush,” 2008), scores with some attention-getting performances. Loretta Devine steals the show here. Her presentation of a cheery senior citizen is a keen one. Devine easily becomes this movie’s most entertaining character.
The conclusion, however, is less than desirable. All resolves too quickly in a less thrilling manner for a horror.
Grade: C+ (Devine puts spell moviegoers while everything is mild.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.