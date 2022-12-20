VALDOSTA – Upon the recommendation of Dr. Shawn Haralson, the Lowndes County School Board voted to hire Adam Carter as the new Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for Lowndes County Schools on Tuesday.
Carter has 16 years of coaching experience and has served as head coach of Grayson High School for the past four years. Before his time at Grayson, he had two years of head coaching experience, including in 2018 at Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia. He has compiled 61-16 record with three quarterfinals, a semi-final, and a state championship. With Carter as head coach, Grayson High School won the 7A 2020 State Championship.
Carter began his career at the University of West Georgia as a graduate assistant, followed by coaching positions in Paulding County and South Carolina State. After leaving South Carolina State, he served as Defensive Coordinator for eight years with stops at Camden County High School, Marietta High School, and Reinhardt University. Among his many prestigious accomplishments, Carter was named 2018 6A Coach of the Year and 2020 7A Coach of the Year.
Carter stated he could not describe how excited he and his family are for the opportunity to join the Viking community. He said, “I consider it an honor to join the excellent program at Lowndes High School. I intend to work hard and continue the winning traditions which have long defined Lowndes Football. I am committed to building a program founded on strong relationships and trust. I will implement a plan that has proven to work over the years and create a program that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and commitment.”
Carter is married to the former Molly Zechman of Midway, Georgia. They have one three-year-old son, Steele. He graduated from Paulding County High School in 2003. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of West Georgia, a Masters of Health and Kinesiology from Georgia Southern University, and a Specialist in Coaching from Jacksonville State University.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson is excited to have Carter on staff stating, “I welcome Coach Carter, his wife Molly, and son Steele to our Viking Family! Coach Carter brings a vast amount of football knowledge, experience, and a proven winning record. We look forward to many years of success on and off the field with Coach Carter leading the way for our boys and girls at Lowndes High School.”
Carter will be the 5th Lowndes head coach in the last 30 years and our 11th head coach in the 56-year history of the program. He will assume his duties immediately, and a formal meet and greet will be scheduled in early January.
