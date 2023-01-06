VALDOSTA — New head football coach Adam Carter was officially introduced to the public Thursday night in a meet and greet event at Lowndes High School.
The event began at 5:30 p.m. and Lowndes County superintendent Shawn Haralson introduced Carter, his wife Molly, and his son Steele.
These are some of the questions the crowd had for him. (Some questions and quotes are edited for clarity).
Q: Why pick Lowndes?
A: “I can take a screenshot on my phone from Hudl when I was down here this past fall and a big play happened and I can show you about 8,000 people, 160 on the sideline, about 50 cheerleaders and 1,800 band members in the end zone going nuts. I look right there and I’m like, that’s high school football. That’s what I wanted to be a part of, that’s what I think high school football is about. That’s why you come to South Georgia – to coach really good football players and be part of a community and an environment that take great pride in what they do.”
Q: How can you bring stability to a program that’s had three head coaches since 2019?
A: “So this is not the first time this has happened, in March of 2019 I did the exact same thing. I took over a program where I was the third head coach in 36 months, and that’s tough. It’s tough on everybody but it’s really tough on your rising seniors. It’s the third head coach they’ve had to talk to…and the biggest thing I can do right now is gain the trust of those rising seniors. If I can do that and get them on the same page as me that helps the transition. The biggest thing is trust though, I’ve got to earn their trust right out of the gate as fast as I can, and until I do that nothing else really matters.”
Q: What type of offense and defense do you plan to run?
A: “My answer to that in the interview process was we’re going to run the offense that scores the most points we can. I don’t know if you can fit a round peg in a square hole, you’ve got to take a look at what you’ve got. You’ve got to look at what your kids do well and figure out what their strengths and weaknesses are. As an outsider looking in, Lowndes has been known to be very physical and have dudes who can run. My philosophy is to get those dudes who can run the ball and let them run.
“I’ve kind of had a niche for some defensive stuff the last couple of years, we’ll be multiple up front, whatever it takes to win. I think the game has changed so much that you don’t just say ‘I do this, this, and this all the time’ because you don’t know what you’re going to see on Friday night so you’ve got to be able to adjust.”
Q: What do you think of the Lowndes facilities?
A: “There’s very few people in the State of Georgia and the country who can come into the auditorium, look up, and you’ve got two stories of a facility like this. That’s an investment across the board, not just in athletics. That’s an investment in fine arts. When you look at the building from the road, when you can see the stadium from the interstate, when you can see the investment across the board in our kids. I can take you all to a couple of different places up and down the street and you don’t have this kind of stuff. I’m very proud to be a part of a Board of Education that invests so much in their kids.”
Carter also mentioned that there will be an inter-squad scrimmage in the spring, and to any parents wondering about practices at 5:30 in the morning: The answer is yes.
