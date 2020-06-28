VALDOSTA – Actress Lexi Rabe was excited to "go bananas" on her favorite Wild Adventures Theme Park rollercoaster Saturday.
Lexi Rabe, of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” fame, was joined by her family during a trip to the park.
The 8-year-old said she loves the Go Bananas ride and said she was introduced to it through her best friend.
“The first time we came here, she showed me that ride because it was hers,” she said, “and I went on it like 50 times with her and it was my favorite.”
With filming a few weeks out of the year, mom Jessica Rabe said the family gets together often and enjoys quality time with one another.
Saturday was the second time the Rabes have visited Wild Adventures.
“I think it’s really cool,” Jessica Rabe said. “You get animals. You get a theme park. You get a water park.”
Dad Joshua Rabe called Wild Adventures one of Georgia’s gems and said it compares well to the larger parks in the state.
Visiting Wild Adventures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family noted the cleanliness of the park.
They’ve been seen on social media wearing their masks to different places in an attempt to stay safe from the novel coronavirus.
Lexi Rabe is currently filming “Wishes” alongside her brother, Logan Rabe. “Wishes” is directed by their mom, Jessica Rabe.
“I think it’s really fun to be with her,” Logan Rabe said. “She’s always ready for action. She’s always loving and any time someone is having a hard time, she’s always there to help cheer them up.”
Lexi Rabe said she doesn’t know what she would do without her brother.
As for Wild Adventures, she said, “I love it 3,000.”
