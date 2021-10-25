QUITMAN – A clay shoot scheduled for next week will benefit Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out.
ACTO sponsors the fundraiser 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Southwind Sporting Clays in Quitman. Registration is 8:30 a.m. and lunch is set for 12:30 p.m.
“I feel it will be a fun event, as well as profitable for ACTO," Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. "The Valdosta community has always pitched in and made our ACTO fundraisers a success. ACTO is so blessed."
Door prizes, a gun raffle, a pulled pork lunch, awards and 50 sporting clays will be available, according to organizers.
The entry fee for a four-person team is $400.
Participants are asked to bring their own firearms, safety glasses, hearing protection and shotgun shells.
To register, call (229) 245-9094 or (229) 563-2435. Registration can also be completed by emailing actovaldosta@live.com.
