ACTO reopens after year of closure

VALDOSTA – When Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out closed its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic, it was only supposed to be for one week.
The following week arrived and ACTO remained closed after assessing circumstances.
ACTO eventually stayed closed for months to come.
The nonprofit works with the elderly and the medically fragile, two populations that were included in a mandated shelter-in-place order set forth by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Now, more than a year later, the respite care agency is reopening its doors to the public April 20.
"It has been a long year, and we have missed having clients and giving our caregivers a much needed time-out," Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said. "We are trying our best to keep everyone as safe as possible; therefore, we have made a few changes."
Clients will enter through the agency building's side door and have their temperatures checked. Antibacterial wipes and/or hand sanitizer will be used at the entrance.
Walker-Smith said ACTO staff and volunteers will help with proper and frequent hand-washing techniques.
Clients will have their own crafts to avoid spreading germs.
"Our mission is to give each one tender love and care, provide social time and fun time while giving them a home away from home," Walker-Smith said. "We are here to help those with any type of dementia while giving the caregivers or love givers time to recoup their mental and physical strength. We are excited to see what 2021 holds for ACTO."
Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Call Walker-Smith, (229) 245-9094, for more information.
