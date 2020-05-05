ACTO remains closed through pandemic

VALDOSTA – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out will not operate through May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency confirmed Monday.
Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said ACTO will be closed at least through June 12.
The date is the current expiration for Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health emergency, which also includes a new shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile and elderly populations.
ACTO, a respite service for caregivers, has clients ranging from 55 to 85 years old. The nonprofit has been closed since mid-March.
The ACTO center is recovering from a recent flood due to plumbing issues, though Smith said the facility will be ready in time for reopening.
She said her organization has been ensuring its clients get their medication and food as they stay at home.
“Everybody’s in a good place,” Smith said.
Some caregivers are not working at the moment and are able to shelter with their loved ones.
Upon reopening, ACTO will mandate clients wash their hands after entering the building. They may be asked to sanitize their hands for added precaution.
Staff and volunteers will ramp up disinfecting and space out clients to limit close proximity.
Families are asked to check the temperatures of their loved ones before leaving their homes.
The Longest Day fundraiser that is usually held in June has been canceled.
While ACTO is not presently in a dire need of financial assistance, Smith said she foresees the agency will need donations after opening its doors including sanitizer and food.
“Particularly, hand sanitizer because we’ve always used it but not as much as we’re going to be using it,” she said.
Some items damaged by the flood will also need to be replaced such as paper towels, adult coloring books, white copy paper, card stock and tissue.
Call (229) 245-9094 for more information.
