ACTO raises more than $4K

VALDOSTA – The Third Annual Time Out for Bowling tournament was held recently at Jac’s Bowling Lanes.
The annual tournament pits businesses and individual participants against one another to raise money for Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out.
The nonprofit raised about $4,200 for its organization, said Ann Walker-Smith, executive director.
ACTO is an agency that assists caregiver families of Alzheimer's or dementia patients.
It is partially funded by the Greater Valdosta United Way and largely receives funds from donations and fundraisers.
“Through events like this one, we are able to continue serving our community and giving caregivers a much needed time out while providing the clients with fun activities, hot meals and (tender loving care),” Smith said.
The first-place winner was Team Thunder whose lane was sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
The Edward Jones team took second place in a lane sponsored by Lowe Electric Supply Company.
The ACTO team won third place. Amerimed Pharmacy sponsored this lane.
Micah Jernigan won the 50/50 drawing, according to organizers.
Colson Business Systems was the event silver sponsor.
The bronze sponsors were Amerimed Pharmacy, Bush Wealth Management, Chaney Custom Homes LLC, Citizens Community Bank, Cliff and Leah Thomas, Coca-Cola, Comfort Keepers, Edward Jones, Georgia Farm Bureau/Steve Powell, Greater Valdosta United Way, Lowe Electric Supply Company, Southwest Georgia Bank, State Farm/Paul Cribbs, Valdosta RV LLC and the Valdosta State University Foundation/Psychology Club.
