ACTO holds Christmas Quilt Fundraiser

VALDOSTA – A handmade quilt was donated to Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out by Missy Green. She spent hours making the quilt, ACTO representatives said in a statement.
ACTO sold raffle tickets before Christmas. Late last month, winner Sarah Ann Scarborough was presented the quilt.
Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director, drew the winning ticket.
All the money went to ACTO, representatives said.
"We are so thankful to people in our community who have a heart for others suffering with Alzheimer’s and dementia," they added.
