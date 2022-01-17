ACTO holds Christmas Quilt Fundraiser

Submitted Photo Missy Green presents the quilt she made to raffle winner Sarah Ann Scarborough. Green made the quilt to benefit Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out.

VALDOSTA – A handmade quilt was donated to Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out by Missy Green. She spent hours making the quilt, ACTO representatives said in a statement. 

ACTO sold raffle tickets before Christmas. Late last month, winner Sarah Ann Scarborough was presented the quilt.

Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director, drew the winning ticket.

All the money went to ACTO, representatives said.

"We are so thankful to people in our community who have a heart for others suffering with Alzheimer’s and dementia," they added.

