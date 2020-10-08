VALDOSTA – Though COVID-19 caused Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out to cancel earlier fundraisers, the agency sponsors a clay shoot on Halloween.
The shoot is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Oct. 31, at Southwind Sporting Clays. Registration is 8:30 a.m. and a pulled pork lunch is at 12:30 p.m.
“This is our first time having a clay shoot as a fundraiser. I feel it will be a fun event, as well as profitable for ACTO," Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said. "The Valdosta community has always pitched in and made our ACTO fundraisers a success. ACTO is so blessed."
There are door prizes, a gun raffle, 50 sporting clays and awards planned for the clay shoot.
Organizers request participants bring their own firearm, safety glasses, more than 50 shotgun shells and hearing protection.
The cost is $100 per person with four-person teams
Registration information: (229) 245-9094, (229) 563-2435 and actovaldosta@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.