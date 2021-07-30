VALDOSTA – The King of Rock and Roll comes to Mathis City Auditorium for a fundraiser benefitting Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out.
An Elvis Presley impersonator will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The show also features local ventriloquist Cole Tucker.
Proceeds benefit ACTO, a 501 c(3) organization that provides caregivers respite three days a week from caring for family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“They’re (family members) safe here. They’re fed. They’re taken care of,” Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said in a past interview. “It’s very rewarding, but it’s very hard what we do.”
The organization feeds its clients breakfast and lunch and does craft parties with them.
Advanced tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $25.
They can be purchased at Jordan's Salon and Day Spa, 111 W. Gordon St., Southern Self Storage, 3819 North Valdosta Road and 3200 Inner Perimeter Road, and ACTO, 1207 Williams St., according to organizers.
Call (229) 245-9094, (229) 563-2435 or (229) 251-4361 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.