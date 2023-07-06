VALDOSTA — An active shooter drill is planned Friday for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The practice drill will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Dillard’s Distribution Center, 800 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, said Lt. Joseph Dukes of the sheriff’s office.
The drill should last from 20-30 minutes, he said.
Businesses around the distribution center have already been notified.
“We wanted to get the word out in case someone saw a bunch of (deputies’) cars around the building and started making calls,” Dukes said.
The sheriff’s office will be the only law enforcement agency involved, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.