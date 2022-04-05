ACTION to host Spring Extravaganza

VALDOSTA – A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now in collaboration with Progressive Black Men, Collegiate Men of VSU and The Graduate Chapter Theta Sigma Sigma of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated are hosting Spring Extravaganza: Wellness, Education and Fun.
The event will be taking place Saturday, April 16 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Park Chase Apartments located at 1100 Old Statenville Road.
It will consist of six stations with each one promoting health, wellness or creativity. Specifically, ACTION will be hosting a Reading Bowl Station, Food Station, Math Station, Games Station, Exercise Station and an Easter Egg Hunt Station.
This extravaganza is followed by several other ACTION-sponsored family friendly events in the area, such as Summer Fun, Movie Night and Smores, and The Day of Love.
Valdosta State University sociology professor and ACTION advisor Tom Hochschild said the club decided to host this event due to the lack of a designated recreational place for residents of Park Chase.
“Park Chase is an underprivileged community without a community center to serve its residents. Fathers in the area had complained that their children have nothing to do, so we wanted to have an event specifically dedicated to them in a way that’s fun and mentally stimulating,” he said.
“We look forward to you coming out to have some Wellness and Fun with our children. Your presence would show the community how much our leaders care for them," he said.
