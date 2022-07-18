VALDOSTA – An acting class is being offered in South Georgia.
HYPE Inc. offers "So You Think You Can Act?" It is a 12-week acting course for ages 15 and older, "covering character development, character motivation, scene scoring, scene study, acting for the camera and improv," organizers said in a statement. John J. Rolle is he instructor; organizers said he is "a professional actor with four decades of experience in stage, film and TV."
The course mission: "To give people with little to no experience the opportunity to learn what is involved in the craft of acting through practical exercises, culminating with a showcase of what they learned at the end of the course," organizers said.
The course runs 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday, starting Aug. 1, at the HYPE Center, 98 Garden Drive Cost $360 ($15 a lesson). A $30 registration fee covers the first 2 lessons.
More information, registration: Visit hypesouthga.org.
