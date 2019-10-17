ATLANTA — Even after a temporary block of Georgia’s abortion ban, advocates are vigorously campaigning against the controversial law with a series of videos posted on social media.
The series of 34 videos, produced by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, shows health-care stakeholders — both physicians who do and do not provide abortion services — talking about the law’s potential impact on women.
The campaign follows a win for abortion rights groups when a federal judge issued an injunction, halting the state’s heartbeat legislation, meaning the law will not go into effect Jan. 1.
The law would make abortion illegal once a doctor can detect a fetus’ heartbeat — usually about six weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman knows she is pregnant.
When U.S. District Judge Steve Jones temporarily blocked the heartbeat abortion ban he called the law “unconstitutional” and said, “Under no circumstances whatsoever may a State prohibit or ban abortions at any point prior to viability, no matter what interests the State asserts to support it.”
The video series titled “Stop. The. Bans. American Physicians Speak Out,” includes 19 physicians from gynecology to cardiology to psychology discussing the impact the ban would have on overall women’s health care.
“We asked physicians in a number of different disciplines out of the awareness that the effect of this law went far beyond limiting or eliminating access to abortion care, as detrimental as that would be by itself,” Andrea Young, executive director of ACLU Georgia, said in a prepared statement. “This law has even greater implications for women to access to health care, period. Our message is clear: Let her decide."
The videos tackle other Georgia issues that intersect with the ban such as the state’s extreme rates of maternal mortality — especially among black women — and access to health care.
According to the Georgia Recorder, an ACLU of Georgia spokeswoman would not release the full names of the physicians featured or disclose states where they practice for safety reasons — although some physicians disclose their identity voluntarily during the videos.
The first set of videos has been released on various social media platforms and will be available with Spanish subtitles. Starting Oct. 15, one video a day has been released.
