Ace sets up Wiregrass apprenticeships

HAHIRA — Students from the repair and network technician and electrical maintenance technician programs signed an apprenticeship agreement with Ace Technologies to work as systems integration technicians.
Students who participated in the signing ceremony are John Lippincott and Elijah Riddle, according to Wiregrass Georgia Technological College.
Ace Technologies is a full-service integrator that markets integrated software and hardware systems. The company installs a wide variety of low voltage communication including, security and life-safety electronic systems. This also includes industrial controls, telecommunications, fire alarm and mass notification, CCTV and networking.
The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab related instruction, college officials said.
Wiregrass currently has nine programs that are approved for the apprenticeship program accounting, automotive technology, CNC specialist, computer information systems, diesel truck maintenance, industrial systems technology, precision machining and manufacturing, telecommunications and welding and joining technology.
Other area businesses with Wiregrass apprenticeship agreements are American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings, Ace Electric, TransPower, Cass Burch Dealership, Coyote Manufacturing, Verlyn and Premium Waters.
The apprenticeship program has proven to benefit business and industry in recruiting, training and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity and a more diverse workforce.
If a business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, contact Bill Tillman, director of economic development and Cook campus. He can be reached at bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 549-7830.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester classes. Full-term classes begin Aug. 14. There are 77 majors that qualify for the HOPE career grant, and several of those programs are on the approved apprenticeship list. Eligible students could have their college tuition and fees completely covered by the HOPE grant and the HOPE career grant, college officials said.
Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
