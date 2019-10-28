Ace expands Wiregrass, Lowndes High partnership

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Ace Electric partnered a year ago to create the commercial industrial electrical construction program.
As part of the partnership, Ace Electric has launched a summer youth internship program and youth apprenticeship program in addition to its existing traditional apprenticeship program, college officials said.
With the help of Lowndes High School, Ace Electric selected nine summer interns who worked in various departments of Ace Electric during June and July. The students logged more than 2,800 hours combined during the summer internship.
Now, seven of the students have transitioned from interns to apprentices, while the other two continue to work for Ace through work-based learning, college officials said.
The seven youth apprentices are work-based learning students who are also dual enrolled in the commercial industrial electrical construction program at Wiregrass. They attend Lowndes High for half a day each day, attend Wiregrass for their commercial industrial electrical construction classes and work part-time for Ace Electric.
Ace Electric also has four full-time employees from the fabrication, design and engineering division enrolled in the commercial industrial electrical construction evening classes at Wiregrass. The four full-time Ace Electric employees are also registered apprentices.
High school students that enroll in the program and are chosen to participate in work-based learning working for Ace could potentially graduate high school with only 2.5 years left of the four-year program to earn their journeyman electrician credentials.
“Ace Electric believes that programs like this are essential to creating a pipeline of people joining our industry and building a future workforce for Ace Electric. Because of the success of this program and the partnership with Wiregrass Tech and Lowndes High School, we are currently developing similar partnerships in our other areas,” said Nichole Shanks, workforce development manager for Ace Electric.
