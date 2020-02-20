Ace Electric signs more Wiregrass students

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Ace Electric, Inc. partnered a year ago to create the commercial industrial electrical construction program and the program continues to expand and grow.
There are 12 Wiregrass students in the apprenticeship program, college officials said.
The two newest students to become apprentices are Fred Rowe and Amanda Staten. Both students are employees at Ace Electric and enrolled with Wiregrass’ custom training program. Last summer, the college dedicated a classroom in honor of the support that Ace Electric has provided the students and faculty through the program, college officials said.
The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab-related instruction.
Wiregrass currently has nine majors that are approved for the apprenticeship program: accounting, automotive technology, CNC specialist, computer information systems, diesel truck maintenance, industrial systems technology, precision machining and manufacturing, telecommunications and welding and joining technology.
Other area businesses Wiregrass currently has apprenticeship agreements with are American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings, TransPower, Cass Burch dealership, Coyote Manufacturing, Verlyn and Premium Waters, college officials said.
The college has 50 students as registered apprenticeships throughout the 11 counties the college serves in South Georgia.
The apprenticeship program has "proven to benefit business and industry in recruiting, training and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity and a more diverse workforce.
If a business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, contact Bill Tillman, director of economic development and Cook campus. He can be reached at bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu, or by calling (229) 549-7830.
