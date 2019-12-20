VALDOSTA – More jobs are coming to Valdosta.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority approved a development agreement for Ace Electric Tuesday during the authority's final meeting of the year.
The move green lights construction of a new fabrication facility in Westside Business Park and creates 15 new jobs with average wages between $18-20 an hour, according to a development authority statement.
Ace Electric, an electrical contractor, currently has three locations with headquarters on Inner Perimeter Road, a division on Perimeter Road and a fabrication facility on Bemiss Road.
“We are excited to break ground and start construction on our new fabrication facility,” Tommy Stalvey, vice president of Ace Electric, said in a statement. “We have long outgrown our facilities on Janet Street. This new facility with will enable us to put our fabrication, design and engineering operations under one roof, create new jobs and significantly increase productivity in a controlled environment."
Other matters discussed during the meeting included updates on the Aglass-Yamamura factory construction. Water main installation and sewage construction will begin Jan. 6.
Another sewage installation scheduled for January will be the CJB Applied Technologies facility.
Members also viewed renderings of Virtual World's new structure and discussed how the building plans are still being finalized.
Finally, members were updated that most of SolAmerica's solar panels were up, but yet to be energized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.