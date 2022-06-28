VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission approved two Fiscal Year 2023 grant cash matches totaling $38,087 for the Lowndes County Accountability Court and the Lowndes County Juvenile Accountability Court.
Jennifer Fabbri, LCAC program coordinator, reported to the commissioners that LCAC is funded through a reimbursable state grant, with this year’s award totaling $26,147. To receive funding through the grant, LCAC must secure a cash match from the county.
Accountability courts offer sentencing alternatives for nonviolent offenders while reducing the state prison population.
“The grant this year is very similar to what I submitted last year. I try to be mindful of my spending for Lowndes County purposes and also for the state’s purposes since there are so many programs across the state. They have gotten a little tighter on what they allow,” she said.
“I’m happy to tell you guys the grant as I submitted it, they actually approved a little more than I asked for, so I thought that was great. This year, they did ask us to provide a 12% match, years prior it was 10%, so that’s why it went up a little bit.”
The LCAC budget details include:
Coordinator salary: $60,623.77.
In state training travel: N/A
Coordinator travel: $0.
Case manager travel: $0.
Conference, seven people: $4,029.
Total training: $4,029.
Reagents: $21,773.
Reconnect: $4,387.
On-site kits: $5,354.25.
Total testing: $31,514.25.
Court case manager: Contractor $33,705.
Surveillance officer: Contractor $6,000.
Total contractors: $39,705.
Total treatment: $79,470.
Total budget: $217,888.
County match portion: $26,147.
Funds from grant: $191,741.
Fabbri said since 2016, 51 participants have graduated from the program and the current program census is 28. Additionally, LCAC received full certification from the Council of Accountability Court Judges the first part of May, meaning that the LCAC was “compliant with all state standards and best practices” and continues to be qualified to receive state funding.
Geoffrey Martin, Lowndes County Juvenile Accountability Court case manager, reported the LCJAC was awarded $87,560 in total from the CACJ, and the county’s required cash match was $11,940.
The LCJAC budget includes:
Personnel
Personnel program coordinator: 33,800.
Program coordinator fringe benefits: 3,456.
Total: $37,256.
Contract Services
Treatment provider: 30,000.
Law enforcement surveillance officer: 6,000.
Total: $36,000.
Drug Testing Supplies
Onsite devices: 5,000.
Total: $5,000.
Supplies/Other Costs: $0.
Total: $0.
Equipment $0.
Total: $0.
In State Training and Travel
Annual Conference: $3,064.
Total: $3,064
Transportation Funding
CSB van service: $6,240.
Total: $6,240.
Total budget award: $87,560
County match: $11,940
All other monies expended by the Board of Commissioners on the court's behalf are fully reimbursable and said payments are received by the county each quarter.
