Accidental shooting leaves child dead in Berrien

NASHVILLE — An accidental shooting Saturday left a child dead and a woman wounded in Berrien County.

At about 8:25 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to a Berrien County residence, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said. They found a woman and her 2-year-old child with gunshot wounds. 

The child was dead; the woman was taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon with serious injuries. She was in stable condition Monday afternoon, the GBI said.

GBI agents determined another child was handling a hunting rifle when it went off, hitting the woman and the 2-year-old, the statement said.

There are no charges in the case, the GBI said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

