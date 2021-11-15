Accidental shooting leaves child dead in Berrien

NASHVILLE — An accidental shooting Saturday left a child dead and a woman wounded in Berrien County.
At about 8:25 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to a Berrien County residence, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said. They found a woman and her 2-year-old child with gunshot wounds.
The child was dead; the woman was taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon with serious injuries. She was in stable condition Monday afternoon, the GBI said.
GBI agents determined another child was handling a hunting rifle when it went off, hitting the woman and the 2-year-old, the statement said.
There are no charges in the case, the GBI said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.