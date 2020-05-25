Abuse cases at The Haven climb slightly

VALDOSTA – An agency that once surmised its caseload would increase after a shut-in order ended last month is seeing its prediction become true.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandated shelter-in-place order took effect April 3 and ended April 30 for most Georgians as the state endured the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that time, The Haven’s caseload decreased from its typical monthly average of 140 calls. Karen Yawn, shelter director, said the nonprofit responded to 118 calls in April.
The 24-hour agency – which helps people who have endured physical, mental, sexual and verbal assault – is offering confidential tele-therapy sessions among its other services.
Staff previously expressed concern that people were being abused in their homes and were unable to escape.
Now that people are able to move freely, Yawn confirmed The Haven’s call volume has started to rise slightly. The number of clients being served at its shelter has grown, as well.
“I think that this pandemic is something most all of us have never been through before in our lifetime,” she said. “Domestic violence is very strongly about power and control and the fear around that power and control, and I think the fear of the pandemic may have just added on to that.”
Michelle Girtman, The Haven executive director, said the shelter remained full and operational throughout the time period of the order.
“But I think the number of women or victims that would have called did decrease there for a while because I think they just didn’t have access or feel like they were in a safe position to contact us,” she said.
Much to his surprise, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the shelter-in-place order has had no affect on domestic violence cases in the county.
Paulk said he expected these cases to increase but confirmed LCSO has not hit a spike as of yet and he is not predicting one. The department’s domestic violence caseload is normal at the moment, he said.
