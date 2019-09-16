ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams helped new advocacy group Supermajority kick off its nationwide bus tour to engage and mobilize 2 million women voters ahead of the 2020 election.
Abrams ran, unsuccessfully, against Gov. Brian Kemp last year, vying to become the nation's first female black governor.
What is set to be the largest woman-to-woman voter program in history made Atlanta "ground zero" Sunday, facing the state’s controversial women’s rights policies head on.
“That’s important as we head into the 2020 election, it’s not only making sure that every woman is registered to vote, has the right to vote, and that her vote is counted,” Cecile Richards, co-founder, told The Valdosta Daily Times, “but that we also lift up the issues that women care about, because unfortunately, I do think that a lot of the issues in the lives of women have been left out of the debate.”
Abrams, a Georgia Democrat and runner-up in the 2018 gubernatorial race, energized the crowd of hundreds at the event on the heels of announcing her new voter's rights organization.
Abrams used her refusal to officially concede to Gov. Kemp to jump start her speech about standing up to the political system.
“As women, we are taught there are certain rules we have to follow,” she said. “We are taught that it’s our responsibility to meekly accept the outcome and to trust the rules as they were written down. I don’t.”
Supermajority’s leadership is made up of a diverse group of women activists including Ai-Jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and action fund, and Jess Morales Rocketto, executive director for Care in Action.
The Valdosta Daily Times sat down with the co-founders ahead of the rally.
“Women are the majority of this country, we are the majority of voters, we’re the majority of donors, we are the majority of volunteers,” Alicia Garza said. “What we are not the majority of is how power works in this country.” During the rally, the group announced the creation of its own rules to guide its political activism — working toward a world where all women are safe, respected, valued, supported and represented in government.
With the controversy regarding the "heartbeat bill," kicking off the bus tour in the Peach State was no mistake. But the state also represents strong female political leaders, Poo said, such as Abrams.
“The 2018 election here in Georgia was such a powerful example of the ways that women’s leadership and when women run for office what it does to expand the electorate and make our democracy stronger,” Poo said. “The number of people that participated in the elections last year was just extraordinary and I think transformative for this state. And that’s the kind of participation in our democracy that we want to drive in 2020.”
Abrams joins the ranks of many Democratic female candidates for office including U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren who will speak during the 19-stop bus tour of the initiative.
“We are no longer the special interest. We are the supermajority in the United States of America,” Richards said in her speech.
Abrams stunned political onlookers when she passed on another run at Congress to dedicate her time to her recently formed voter’s rights organization, Fair Fight. She called on the crowd at the rally Sunday to "sign up, speak up and show up" at the polls in 2020.
“Election Day is coming and we have to meet it where it is,” Abrams said. “The majority rules when we show up, the majority rules when we stop letting silence terrify us. When we realize that this is our nation, we are a nation that is not divided by our politics, we are divided by our fear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.