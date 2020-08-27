ABAC, VSU ink deal on degree programs

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have joined forces to help rural development.
The two schools inked an agreement to give bachelor’s graduates of ABAC’s rural community development program guaranteed interviews and consideration to join VSU’s industrial-organizational psychology or counselor education master’s degree programs, according to an ABAC statement.
“These new agreements are intended to make advanced training in key areas more accessible to our rural community development program graduates, while also keeping them in the region for their graduate studies,” said Dr. Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences.
Dr. Adrian Israel Martinez-Franco, ABAC department chair of rural studies, said ABAC’s interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree program in rural community development is designed to prepare students to make a positive impact in rural communities.
“We are thrilled to provide a pathway for ABAC graduates to stay in the area by pursuing their graduate degree at VSU,” Dr. Heather Kelley, interim department head of VSU’s Department of Human Services, said. “At the conclusion of their graduate program, we hope these new professionals will stay in South Georgia to enhance and build our local communities.”
The VSU master of science degree program in I-O psychology prepares students for the understanding and application of the science of human behavior in the workplace. I-O psychologists can play a key role in increasing workplace productivity and enhancing organizational development, according to the statement.
The VSU master of education degree program in counselor education prepares students in one of two tracks, either school counseling or clinical mental health.
School counseling track students go on to careers in P-16 educational settings. Clinical mental health students are broadly trained for counseling work in a variety of settings, the statement said.
For more information on the rural studies program at ABAC and the application requirements, contact Martinez-Franco at amartinezfranco@abac.edu.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.