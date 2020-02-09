VALDOSTA – Peace up, A Town down. Down south, that is.
A Town Wings started in Atlanta and opened another location Jan. 8 in Valdosta.
Each store is independently owned and there are 17 locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
The first A Town Wings opened in 2008 when two chicken shop owners created a new brand called “A Town Wings.” The idea is, instead of having a typical fast-food drive-thru, customers will come inside and order from a menu of made-to-order food.
Manager Ameitra Bright said being made to order and having higher quality food at reasonable prices is what sets A Town Wings apart from the competition.
“We’ve had good business so far,” Bright said.
She added while many menu options are popular, the wings are always a top pick and the lemon pepper, garlic parmesan and the mustard-based “Carolina Gold” flavors are popular options.
Other wing flavors include buffalo, ranging in heat from mild to extra hot, garlic pepper, honey mustard, honey barbecue, honey lemon pepper, honey garlic pepper, teriyaki, ranch and plain.
While the wings may be in the name, Bright said the Philly is also a popular menu item and the restaurant serves a combo that includes the Philly with five wings, giving customers the best of both worlds.
Other menu items include hand-breaded chicken tenders, shrimp and fish.
A Town Wings is located at 2117 Bemiss Road.. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bright said the lack of a drive-through window shouldn’t be off-putting to customers as the wait time is as little as 10-15 minutes for freshly made food. Plenty of indoor seating options are also available.
Other locations for A Town Wings can be found online at atownwings.com.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
