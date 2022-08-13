VALDOSTA – Ashley Cook has always had a passion for fashion. People would always compliment her style but she never thought she would pursue that passion.
Cook has a degree in business administration, which landed her as a business management instructor at Wiregrass.
She said one of the classes she taught included a workshop on small business development, where she began to entertain the idea.
In 2020, Cook established her online boutique, Ohh She Fancee Boutique.
She would store all her inventory in her garage and package and ship orders from her home using an online storefront.
Her oldest daughter, Laila,16, would help package orders.
Cook said, "She was a huge part of the start-up. My daughters are the reason that I became a business owner because that gives me the opportunity to leave them something and lead by example."
In 2021, Cook planned to open her first storefront in Valdosta.
On the morning of her grand opening, she would have never imagined that she would experience a house fire.
Cook said she vividly remembers the day.
She said, "We spent Thanksgiving Day at my mom's house and I left to set up the store for my grand opening on Black Friday. I came home from the store the next morning. I was only going to be home for a couple of hours; I dozed off around 2:30 a.m."
She continued, "The funny thing is that my house had a split floor plan meaning my room was on the opposite side of my daughter's room. But when I got in, I laid across the bed of the guest room, which is near my daughter's rooms. I woke up to the sound of the smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector, and I jumped up, and I saw the back porch was in flames."
Cook said she immediately ran to grab her daughters, Laila, Lauren, 13, and Landree, 8, and walked out of the front door. After leaving out the front door, she and her daughters realized their dog, Macy, had been trapped inside.
Cook said," It was terrible as we sat in our neighbor's yard and watched our house burn down. I was heartbroken and in disbelief ... there were so many feelings."
Due to the fire, Cook had planned not to have her grand opening the next day on Black Friday but she was met with encouraging words from her mother and the support of her friends and family.
Her mother and her best friend jumped into action to put the store together and prepare everything for the grand opening.
"Everyone pulled together and helped me. It was an outpour of love from the community ... a lot of people prayed for me, donated and bought," Cook said. "It was destined. God really worked what the devil sent to destroy me out for my good. I was able to push through ... I do not know how but I am grateful.
"My boutique is my ministry ... I have made so many connections from the moment of helping a customer I am able to pour into them – helping women feel beautiful."
This past April, Ohh She Fancee Boutique donated to Beautiful Creations by Chanel to give a young lady her dream prom. Through this opportunity, Cook stumbled upon a way for her to do business and give back to the community.
"I want to let women know that you can be 'fancee' while starting your life over again," Cook said. "I want to teach women empowerment through credit, budget, interview and life skills."
She is venturing to start a nonprofit, where she will partner with women's shelters, churches, etc., to donate old inventory and help women to feel inspired.
"That fire had to happen,' Cook said. "It was destined and purposed to show me how to be a vessel to others."
Ohh She Fancee Botique is located at 1723 Norman Drive or online at www.ohhshefancee.com.
