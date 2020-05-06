A note from the publisher and editor to our readers

We have received so many kind words of appreciation regarding our commitment to provide Valdosta and surrounding communities with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future. Effective June 1, The Valdosta Daily Times will begin a four-day-a-week publishing schedule, discontinuing the Thursday and Saturday printed editions. We will continue publication of the Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday printed editions for subscribers and single copy outlets.
At the same time, we will revamp our delivery method and will deliver your newspaper through the U.S. Postal Service. You will receive your Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday newspaper on the same day as normal and the Sunday paper will be delivered Saturday, all coming to you in your mailbox, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
As a subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website www.valdostadailytimes.com every day of the week. If you need assistance activating digital access, send us an email at vdt.circulation@gaflnews.com.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers across the nation publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on The Valdosta Daily Times because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Discontinuing two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the other four days and provide continued daily coverage online.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making coronavirus coverage available to everyone on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you wish to become a subscriber, email us at vdt.circulation@gaflnews.com and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital only subscription.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us more now than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, contact Publisher Jeff Masters at jmasters@cnhi.com or Editor Jim Zachary at jim.zachary@gaflnews.com.
This is a remarkable community with people that truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
Jeff Masters, Publisher
Jim Zachary, Editor
