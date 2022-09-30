VALDOSTA – The No. 13 Valdosta State Blazers (3-1, 1-0 Gulf South Conference) look to cap an undefeated road swing when they visit the No. 25 Delta State Statesmen (4-0, 1-0 GSC) Saturday.
The Statesmen will look to pull their second straight upset after shocking No. 6 West Florida 45-42 in double-overtime last week.
As VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson pointed out at the start of his weekly press conference Wednesday, it has been a while since the Statesmen have beaten the Blazers.
In fact, the last time Delta State beat Valdosta State was Sept. 20, 2014 – a 49-32 win for the then-ranked No. 14 Statesmen at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Blazers throttled the Statesmen 55-0 last season, rushing for a season-high 401 yards in the game.
“They haven’t beaten Valdosta State in a really long time so I fully expect them to use this momentum to have a big game against us,” Jackson said. “The way we look at it is everybody’s going to do that every weekend. We’ve still yet to see our best version of ourselves. That’s what we’re focused on.
“We’re trying to see the very best version of ourselves. No doubt, they’re really good. We’ve got to have a plan for a lot of stuff that they do, that’s a credit to them, but we’re still looking to see how good we can be when we execute at a high level for 60 minutes instead of just 30 minutes.”
The Blazers fell down 17-0 before rallying in the second half to edge past Shorter 34-30 in their first Gulf South Conference matchup last week.
Despite possessing the ball nearly 15 minutes less than the Hawks, the Blazers still managed to put up 413 total yards in the win.
“We haven’t been traditionally, in the last couple of years, winning gritty games. We normally blow people out,” Jackson said. “It’s a different day. When your team can grit out a win, come back from being down – I don’t care who it’s against – then you have some positives there. We’ll be in that situation again. That’s not the last time we’re going to be in that situation, so to know that we can overcome – even if that overcoming is ourselves – to win a football game against a good team, it makes me feel better about our preparation and about the way that we do things in the program.”
Senior running back Seth McGill led the way for the Blazers, who scored four rushing touchdowns last week. McGill had a team-best 12 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown while senior backfield mate Jamar Thompkins had eight carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.
While senior quarterback Ivory Durham did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season, he scored two of the Blazers’ four touchdowns on the ground. Durham still had a solid day throwing, however, going 17 of 30 for 237 yards with one interception.
Defensively, the Blazers once again had their issues against the run as the Hawks gouged them for 235 yards and three touchdowns last week.
“They’ll fight and they want to win,” Jackson said when asked what last week taught him about his team. “We were down 17-0 when I looked up at the scoreboard. Not one time did I think we were going to lose. I just felt like we needed to do some things better, get to the locker room, put together a drive here or there and we would win. That happened and that happened because they executed and they fought themselves out of a bad situation, so I learned a lot about their fight.”
Graduate quarterback Patrick Shegog went 19 of 36 for 294 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over West Florida. Shegog also led the rushing attack for the Statesmen with 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.
The Statesmen won the game despite recording 18 first downs to the Argos’ 36 and posting 221 fewer yards.
Dohnte Meyers led the receiving corps with six catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Kicker Nick Herber’s 23-yard field goal won the game in the second overtime session after both teams scored touchdowns in the first extra session.
Saturday will be the first home game for the Statesmen this season after playing at Kentucky State, McKendree, Mississippi Valley State and West Florida to start the year.
“They play really, really hard and they play extremely, extremely fast,” Jackson said. “They don’t do a lot on offense and defense. It’s not fancy. This is old school, physical football – we’re going to hit you on defense, we’re going to run the football at you and take shots on offense. I think the key, the reason they won last week, was because of special teams. They had a guy (Tyler Kennedy) return a kick 96 yards for a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. That’s why they even got to overtime. So when you look at that, they’re playing complete complementary football right now across the board. That’s why they’re winning. That’s why they’re 4-0.”
Last year, the Blazers defeated the Statesmen before going on the road for quality wins at West Alabama and Mississippi College then returning home to hold off rival West Georgia and North Greenville to go into the regular season finale against West Florida undefeated.
This time around, the Blazers have an opportunity to build momentum with the Statesmen Saturday followed by home games against West Alabama and Mississippi College, road matchups at West Georgia and North Greenville before hosting West Florida and Shorter to round out the regular season.
“I view it as a major swing. Not just a swing, but a measuring stick,” Jackson said of Saturday’s game. “This is a good football team in Delta State that we’re about to play. Also, we’re playing our second Gulf South Conference game. It’s kind of like baseball. It’s the hunt for red October. When you look at our October schedule, it’s pretty tough. We start off with the best team in the league right now, or the hottest team in Delta State. We’re going to find out a lot about where we are and where the rest of our season can be in this good of a football team right now.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.