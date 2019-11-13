VALDOSTA – Desdemona falls at the strike of Othello's hand. She falls one way, gets up, slap, then falls another way, gets up, slap, then falls another way across the bed.
Rather, Sarah Mott falls and rises on the stage of Sawyer Theatre. Terrance Searcy raises and releases his arm. Ian Anderson stands below the stage offering direction.
Anderson asks if Mott is comfortable with the last fall and roll off the bed. She nods. Searcy and Mott perform the movement again and move forward. He puts her in a choke hold. She collapses after a few tense moments. He turns her over and strangles her.
End scene. All say they are comfortable with the scene.
Dying may be easy, according to the old theatre saying, but it often takes deft staging and practice.
Searcy plays the title role of Othello in the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance production of the William Shakespeare tragedy. Mott is Desdemona, Othello's doomed love. Anderson does double duty as the show fight coordinator and Iago.
Spoiler alert for a centuries-old play: Yes, Anderson is the person who coordinates the death scene and plays the villain who manipulates Othello into the jealous rage that takes Desdemona's life.
Iago is one of theatre's most famous villains. Many people will know that walking into Sawyer Theatre. Newcomers will know it early in the play; Shakespeare makes no secret of Iago's bitter animosity toward his captain Othello.
As Harold Bloom presents William Hazlitt's summation in "Shakespeare: The Invention of the Human": "The character of Iago ... belongs to a class of characters common to Shakespeare, and at the same time peculiar to him – namely, that of great intellectual activity, accompanied with a total want of moral principle, and therefore displaying itself at the constant expense of others, and seeking to confound the practical distinctions of right and wrong, by referring them to some overstrained standard of speculative refinement."
But what makes the villainy so heinous is while the audience is keenly aware of Iago's motives, Othello has no idea of Iago's treachery. He believes Iago a trusted comrade and friend. He tragically believes everything Iago says.
"Othello doesn't question the honesty of Iago but he questions the integrity of his wife," said Jacque Wheeler, director of the VSU Theatre production of "Othello." "'Othello' shows how honorable people can be led astray."
That theme makes "Othello" particularly timely now, Wheeler said, adding the story revolves around themes of "honesty, jealousy, manipulation and Machiavellian evil."
Wheeler said it has been a while, too, since VSU has presented a Shakespearean tragedy — "Romeo and Juliet" in 2010 — having produced his comedies in more recent years.
The cast started work in early September, spending long hours studying the lines and Shakespeare's meanings before ever stepping onto the stage, before ever coordinating the fights and struggles of the play's characters, finding the strange knife's edge balance of the plot.
As Bloom notes, "it is Othello's tragedy, even if it is Iago's play."
THE CAST: Terrance Searcy, Sarah Mott, Robert Erdman, Ian Anderson, Paige Christoffers, Dylan Van Slyke, Trevor Poli, Kate Zerbian, Christian Paris, Braeden Baldwin, Daniel Lennox, Sarah Suzor, Diamond Smith, Reagan Baldwin, Taylor Gay, Marcus McGhee, Prentiss Matthews, Chloe Ochoa, Joseph Thompson, Natalie Sorrento, James Rowell.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Jacque Wheeler, director; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic & lighting design; Chalise Ludlow, costume design; Phillip Brulotte, sound design & technical direction; Jared Watson, hair & makeup design; K'Nyia Bumpers, stage manager.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents Shakespeare's "Othello."
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Nov. 14-16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18, 19.
Where: Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.