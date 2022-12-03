VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade returned to Downtown Valdosta, Saturday evening.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Valdosta from the intersection of North Patterson Street and Woodrow Wilson Drive to the edge of downtown to watch the parade.
The 2022 parade featured over 150 decorated floats with Christmas cards for the theme ‘A Hallmark Christmas.’
Brooke Harp welcomed the crowd to the Christmas parade, which kicked off with Mayor Scott James Matheson and 2022 grand marshal, City Manager, Mark Barber.
Performances by Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen, Valdosta High Marching Cats and Lanier County Bulldogs Band left the crowd screaming and cheering for more.
Moody Air Force Base participated with over 30 recruiters and airmen.
TSG Elizabeth Gonzalez, U.S. Space Force recruiter, said, “We are very excited to participate again this year, due to COVID we were not able to gather but now we can get more involved with the community.”
She said, “It’s nice to be able to let people know we are at work while giving back to the community through recruiting and service.”
This year was also the 23rd year that Ossipe Temple #65 partnered with Valdosta Main Street for the annual parade.
Tony Cosby, Past Potentate of Ossipe Temple #65 ,said, “It’s always great to give back to the community and we appreciate the continued support of those that participate each and every year.”
Cosby said the most rewarding part is planning year round and being able to award local charities and nonprofits.
“We ask the community to continue to support us by participating each year and be sure to support local businesses and give back to local nonprofits and organizations,” he said.
