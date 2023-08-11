VALDOSTA – Georgia Christian has found its footing as a football program. Even with losing an experienced and successful senior class, the Generals return a young but talented depth chart that numbers a plethora of underclassmen.
Generals coach Chuck Knapp discussed the state of the program ahead of fall practice.
“When I got here 3 ½, 4 years ago, we started that first season with about 14 to 15 guys. Now we’re hovering around 31 or 32, which has been pretty good. We’re young this year. This year’s senior class is a little bit smaller, but all the growth is on that back side with the juniors, sophomores and freshmen. While we may be young this year, we’re looking really good for a couple of years down the road,” Knapp said.
“We’re at a point now where we can keep the same offense and the same defense. It’s that consistency now when our middle school guys come to the high school, they’re speaking the same language, using the same verbiage. You’re not necessarily having to start back at square one every summer, because you’ve established the offense and defense at the middle school, and they feel comfortable with it. That’s really helped out. With Georgia Christian still growing, we’re still getting more players in all the time.”
The Generals lost nine seniors from last year’s team that finished 3-6 last season and lost to Edmund Burke Academy in the GIAA Class AA playoffs. But those younger players that return this year got a taste of playoff football last season which should benefit the team heading into this season.
“We have a lot of these young guys that are coming back, they all played in the playoffs. They have that playoff experience,” Knapp said.
Georgia Christian returns senior Tanner Rayfield, a versatile player who played quarterback and wide receiver last year. He’ll be the Generals’ signal-caller this year.
“He’s 6-3, 6-4 with a great arm, super smart,” Knapp said.
Fellow senior Jonah Houser also returns at the offensive line/defensive end positions.
Rowan Lawson, Cooper Knapp, Cam White and Bo Miller headline a strong junior class.
The biggest challenge heading into fall camp was solidifying the wide receiver position. The Generals operate a spread offense that utilizes four- or five-receiver sets. The team lost its top playmakers from last year, that included two receivers, its starting running back and quarterback.
“We lost some key parts, but all of those young guys that are replacing those seniors, they all played last year. It’s a good turnover,” Knapp said. “We graduated a lot of our receivers, but we’re also returning two that made a lot of good plays. But you have to get those receivers up to speed quick. Tanner already knows the offense at quarterback, so I’m not as concerned there. We’ve got some really talented young receivers, but they’ve got to get caught up to speed.
“Any time you run the spread and lose receivers, you’ve got to get other receivers trained up.”
