VALDOSTA — A dozen staff members at Valdosta State Prison have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the state’s prison bureau.
Four of those workers have recovered, according the Georgia Department of Corrections website. There are 380 staff positions at the prison, according to a statement from the department.
No inmates at Valdosta State Prison have tested positive; however, one inmate at the Valdosta Transitional Center — a halfway house for reintegrating prisoners into society — has tested positive and recovered, according to the prison system’s website.
“The Georgia Department of Corrections is responding with all available resources to help prevent/mitigate the potential introduction and spread of coronavirus into our facilities. We continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health to coordinate the appropriate response to this evolving situation,” the statement said.
Measures taken at the prisons to fight the pandemic include enhanced sanitation, distribution of masks and hand sanitizer and cancellation of all visitation until further notice.
