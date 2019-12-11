VALDOSTA — A Christmas Day tradition continues this year.
A Day of Caring, Sharing, Giving and Helping Children in Need is scheduled 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 25, at St. John AME Church, 800 W. Magnolia St., where the Rev. Kelly Faulk is pastor, organizers said.
The event is sponsored by Kemet Universal/ Ancient African and Egyptian Masonic and Order of Eastern Star; King David Grand Lodge #4008; Mary Magdalene Grand Chapter #323; Red Dirt BBQ; Project Hope for Life and St. John AME Church.
There will be free snacks, candy and drinks, organizers said. In addition, there will be free toys for children, available by sign-up only.
Deadline to sign up is Sunday, Dec. 15.
There will also be free transportation, organizers said.
Donations are needed.
To sign up, donate or for transportation, contact: Brother Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916; Brother Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174; or Brother Thomas McIntyre, (229) 588-3337.
