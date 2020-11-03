VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents voted in record numbers this year.
Deb Cox, Lowndes County elections supervisor, estimated a 50/50 split of voters between early voting and Election Day.
“Everything went really smooth; there were no threats to Lowndes County (and) everybody seemed really happy,” she said.
The expectation was to see 40,000 Lowndes County voters, about half of the registered voters, vote early, but the reality saw 36,453 voters come and go. That’s still 45.5% of registered Lowndes County voters.
By the end of three weeks of early voting, 28,077 in-person voters had cast ballots and 8,376 mail-in votes had come into the Lowndes County elections office.
The average of the final week, 1,615 per day, was the highest in all of the early voting period – the weeks prior held averages of 1,357 and 1,500 respectively.
The final week also saw the highest number of voters come Friday, Oct. 30, at 2,170, which is also the highest amount on any day in the early voting period, the second being 1,816 voters Oct. 12 and the second being 1,801 Oct. 16 – both during the first week of early voting.
Mail-in votes increased by 22% from the prior count of 6,865 votes. This was an increase of 1,511, but the amount that came in, based on the prior two weeks, decreased by 25.2%
That’s 509 votes down from the 2,020 mail-in votes that were accrued during the week of Oct. 19-25. Cox, on Oct. 30, said the elections office counted more throughout the weekend.
“Morning and evening, we checked the dropbox (and) they were steadily coming in,” she said. “We had about 900 more to count.”
And that’s what poll workers were doing even after 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, alongside the military ballots that arrived.
“Military gets them electronically when they’re overseas and they can print them off and vote,” Cox said. “But when they mail them back, we have to put them on a real ballot for the scanner to read.”
The military has until Friday, Nov. 6, to send in votes, so everyday until then, the elections office will be checking the mail for them.
More than 42,000 registered votes were left to be cast Nov. 3.
The Valdosta Daily Times print deadline was prior to polls closing Tuesday evening but results are available at valdostadailytimes.com.
