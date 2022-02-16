ATLANTA — 4-H Day at the Capitol provides an opportunity for Georgia 4-H students to tour the State Capitol, observe the General Assembly in committee sessions and meet with their representatives. In all, more than 400 4-H members, staff and volunteers attended the event.
The Lowndes 4-H delegation met with state Reps. James Burchett and John Corbett and state Sen. Russ Goodman.
The local local 4-H delegation also had the opportunity to have lunch, meet and take pictures with Gov. Brian Kemp, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and National 4-H Council President Jennifer Sirangelo.
Lowndes County 4-H members and peers from across the state met with and talk to elected officials about their service and leadership, while thanking them for their support of Georgia 4-H.
Gulfstream Aerospace served as the event sponsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.