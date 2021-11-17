VALDOSTA – More than 90 youth participated at the 2021 Tifton Area Georgia 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Competition.
The event was hosted by Georgia 4-H and Georgia Cotton Commission at University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, organizers said in a statement.
This competitive judging contest teaches 4-Hers about cotton as an agriculture commodity in Georgia as well as cotton promotion through commercials or advertisements. The competition offers youth the chance to build critical thinking skills, public speaking skills and life skills in consumer economics, organizers said.
The Georgia 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Competitions are sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission.
Lowndes County received awards, according to category.
– Best Team Overall: Olivia Balzer, Drew Barnes and Joel Dixon; third place.
– Senior High Individual Overall: Olivia Balzer; top 10.
– Senior High Individual Presentation: Olivia Blazer; top 10.
– Senior High Placing & Reasons: Drew Barnes, third place; Olivia Balzer, fifth place.
