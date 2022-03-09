4-H holds Ukraine letter-writing drive

VALDOSTA – Lowndes 4-H invites the public to join "efforts in lifting up the hearts in Ukraine during this time."
Helen Keller once said, “Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Recently, Lowndes 4-H gathered to discuss how to take action during this time, 4-H representatives said in a statement. This resulted in the planning and implementation of a letter-writing campaign to support Ukrainian troops.
The 4-H invites people to join them by enclosing a small hand-held craft, such as a friendship bracelet with the colors green for 4-H and red, white, blue and gold to show the unity between the U.S and Ukraine, inside a handwritten/typed letter. The 4-H will mail the letters Wednesday, April 13. All unsealed letters and crafts can be brought to the 4-H office through April 13. Letters can also be mailed to the Lowndes 4-H Office at 2102 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta, Ga 31601.
The organization hosts a Community Letter-Writing Service Day, 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the 4-H office. Supplies will be provided for the service day.
For more information, call the Lowndes County 4-H Office, (229) 333-5195.
