From the National Weather Service ...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
243 PM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida...
Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida...
Northwestern Madison County in Big Bend of Florida...
Southeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
* Until 345 PM EDT.
* At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Thomasville to 11 miles northwest of Monticello
to 10 miles north of Tallahassee, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tallahassee, Monticello, Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Barwick,
Alma, Dills, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Grooverville, Dillon,
Everett, Hamburg, Nash, Miccosukee, Drifton, Lovett, Nankin, Casa
Blanco and Empress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central Georgia.
