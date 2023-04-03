From the National Weather Service ...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

243 PM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida...

Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida...

Northwestern Madison County in Big Bend of Florida...

Southeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Brooks County in south central Georgia...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Thomasville to 11 miles northwest of Monticello

to 10 miles north of Tallahassee, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tallahassee, Monticello, Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Barwick,

Alma, Dills, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Grooverville, Dillon,

Everett, Hamburg, Nash, Miccosukee, Drifton, Lovett, Nankin, Casa

Blanco and Empress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for Big Bend of

Florida...and south central Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for Big Bend of

Florida...and south central Georgia.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you