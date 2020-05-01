VALDOSTA – Local businesses raised thousands of dollars for Second Harvest of South Georgia.
A total of $20,710 benefits Second Harvest and its effort to continue providing meals to families in the region.
Local businesses issued a challenge in early April to benefit the organization.
Taylor Insurance Services, CJB Industries, Langdale Vallotton Attorneys at Law, Sunset Farm Foods and an anonymous company offered to donate $15,000 if Second Harvest raised $5,000.
Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing director, said the nonprofit exceeded its goal in one week.
“This was a special opportunity to increase the impact of contributions to our work in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “We are thankful to both our community and these Valdosta businesses for helping us feed South Georgia.”
The idea for the donation, or a match grant, came from Trey Taylor, owner of Taylor Insurance.
Second Harvest was chosen due to its visibility in the community and its ability to feed residents, he said.
His insurance company has donated to the nonprofit in years past, though this is the first time the business has done a match grant.
“It was really clear that Second Harvest was out ahead of the crisis,” Taylor said.
Second Harvest has been sponsoring food pantry distributions and has partnered with Valdosta City Schools to sponsor meal giveaways throughout town since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit feedingsga.org for more information.
