VALDOSTA – The year 2020 will be remembered as a difficult year, a challenging year, a tragic year, an unforgettable year.
Whether it was in our community, across the nation or around the world, COVID-19 dominated the news and the way we live.
The year was marked by an election that never really seemed to start and has never really seemed to end. The presidential election saw Georgia switch from red to blue for the first time in nearly 30 years, while a fight for the Senate has focused national attention on Georgia for a runoff race stretching into the New Year.
Meanwhile, social justice issues that ignited demonstrations throughout the country touched South Georgia in the past year.
The hardest part of reviewing 2020 is the realization that many top stories of the past year will continue dominating headlines in 2021.
Coronavirus
While South Georgia officials began preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic in February, no one predicted how the coronavirus would affect everything in a matter of weeks and for the rest of the year.
Shortly after a South Georgia Medical Center patient became one of the first people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state, more people were diagnosed throughout Georgia and the nation as the world hunkered down for the pandemic.
Soon, events were cancelled, sports ended, schools closed, businesses closed or found new ways to operate.
Local government closed offices. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered certain agencies and businesses to close then reopened them several weeks later.
Fast-food employees manning drive-through windows became essential workers, along with health-care workers, law-enforcement, emergency personnel, truck drivers and others.
Some people locked down and have rarely left the confines of their home since. Others denied the virus and changed little in their lifestyles. Most people found a balance of working, shopping, going out, while following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
At some point, the coronavirus became a political issue, rather than a scientific health emergency, for some people.
Still, by the end of the year, Lowndes County had reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with about 100 deaths.
Despite the arrival of vaccines, Lowndes County numbers continue to surge and South Georgia Medical Center reports a rising number of hospitalized patients. COVID-19 is not a story that will end with 2020 but will continue into 2021.
School Closures
Mid-March was marked by schools closing for what, at that time, many believed would only be for a couple of weeks.
Originally, Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools closed from March 16-27 following orders by Gov. Brian Kemp.
But students did not return to classrooms at the end of March. Instead, school systems offered virtual learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Drive-through graduations and several other distanced senior recognitions took place for the graduating class of 2020. By summer, school staffs were prepping for a delayed school start.
Parents had the option of choosing either virtual or in-person learning for their students. Lowndes experienced pushback from some teachers for opting for a mid-August start date versus the Sept. 8 start date Valdosta City Schools chose.
Each system's school board held several meetings to review safety precautions for the year, with mask requirements and limited visitors.
Teachers and students were faced with a new style of education and the future of the upcoming school years is yet to be determined.
Trump Visit, Election
Though he lost the presidential election and the state of Georgia, President Donald Trump still won more votes in Lowndes County than President-elect Joe Biden.
In early December, Trump landed at Valdosta Municipal Airport to stump for incumbent GOP Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Perdue and Loeffler face Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock respectively in a runoff race.
Like the coronavirus, the 2020 election spills over into 2021 with the runoff scheduled for Jan. 5. The runoff will decide if the Senate is ruled by a majority of Republicans or if it will split the Senate 50-50 GOP-Democrat with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.
While Loeffler and Perdue joined Trump during the Valdosta visit, the president spent little time talking about the GOP candidates. Instead, he spent the majority of his nearly two-hour speech making unfounded claims the election was rigged and that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger failed to do their jobs.
Still, thousands attended the Valdosta rally and thousands voted early in Lowndes County for the Senate runoff races.
Social Justice Protests
Valdosta joined cities across the nation in protests for social justice this past summer.
In the wake of police violence leading to the deaths of Black people in various parts of the country, South Georgia protesters gathered on the square of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Downtown Valdosta.
Protesters called for police reform and memorialized people who have died or were killed during incidents involving law enforcement.
Protesters met regularly for a few months on the courthouse square. Marches were also organized in the downtown area, culminating in September with the downtown rally and march of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. Several Black Panther members were armed but the event was peaceful.
Police Lawsuit
Antonio Arnelo Smith, a 46-year-old Black Valdosta resident, filed an excessive use of force lawsuit against the Valdosta Police Department, city officials and individual police officers in the summer.
Smith's wrist was broken in February when a VPD officer slammed him to the ground. Smith's suit claims police misidentified him as a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.
A police body cam recording of the incident, released when the suit was filed, received international attention.
South Georgia shootings
South Georgia authorities investigated a string of homicide cases in the late summer and early fall.
The cases include three deaths in Valdosta and one in Brooks County. The three Valdosta slayings took place in less than two weeks from each other.
– On Sept. 8, officers were sent to North Forrest Street following a 911 call about a person being shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found Jarvez Miller, 28, of Valdosta with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Police provided first aid until EMTs arrived; Miller was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been reported in this case.
– Johnnie Malachi, a 19-year-old Valdosta resident, was shot and killed outside of a Bemiss Road business in the early morning hours of Aug. 30. A crowd dispersed from the scene when police arrived. No arrests have been reported in this case.
– Lawrence Franklin, 21, of Valdosta was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, Sept. 7, after police found him on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities reported. An arrest has been made in this case.
Anyone with any information on these cases should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145; or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
– In Brooks County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to probe the death of a Brooks County High School football player.
On Aug. 28, Quitman police asked the GBI to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex, according to a GBI statement.
Agents found that Cenquez Jermain Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.
Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he died.
No arrests have been reported in this case.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI, (229) 225-4090, Quitman Police, (229) 263-7556, or Brooks County 911.
VSU Dean Charged
In February, the then-dean of Valdosta State University's College of Science and Mathematics, Keith Andrews Walters, was arrested and charged with child sex crimes.
Walters was charged with three counts of obscene internet contact with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of children using a computer device to seduce, entice or solicit a child, authorities said.
He was one of 14 people arrested in a joint effort between 18 agencies, including the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, known as “Operation Broken Arrow.”
The university swiftly placed Walters on leave following the charges and stripped him of his title as dean.
KLVB Dissolved
The summer of 2020 brought the end of Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful.
In 2019, KLVB saw its budget cut from $60,000 to $35,000 and several community members fought for the budget's reinstatement.
However, in July, the Lowndes County Commission opted to end funding for KLVB, bringing an end to the two-decade-long environmental stewardship and education organization.
In the county budget proposal, KLVB's funding was eliminated due to concerns about "illegal dumping, litter control and beautification" by county commissioners. The county has established a "litter and beatification division" in KLVB's place to provide daily county-wide litter cleanup.
The Valdosta City Council opted not to fund KLVB.
New Valdosta Coach
Rush Propst became the 17th head coach of the Valdosta Wildcats after the Valdosta Board of Education ousted then-coach Alan Rodemaker.
The initial vote to oust Rodemaker occurred Jan. 28 with five board members voting not to renew his contract. A second vote was held Feb. 11 with the same result.
Attempts were made by Leah Rodemaker, Rodemaker’s wife, to stop the vote from happening. She filed a lawsuit in Lowndes County Superior Court against the Valdosta school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown who voted not to renew the coach's contract.
In the suit, Leah Rodemaker asked the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker, for the former coach’s contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, unless “they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason” for his non-renewal. She also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
Meanwhile, 30-year coaching veteran Propst was voted in by the board.
Propst, who had long been rumored to have interest in the Valdosta head coaching position, reached a settlement to reinstate his Georgia teaching certificate March 12 – a move that paved the way for him to pursue a new coaching position in Georgia.
