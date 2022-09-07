VALDOSTA — More than 130 jobs are coming to Lowndes County as a roofing materials company builds a factory in the Valdosta area.
GAF Materials will invest $146 million over six years to build a new manufacturing plant in the Buster Bassford Industrial Park in Lowndes County, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The plant should bring in 135 jobs, according to the statement.
GAF manufactures roofing and waterproofing materials. The company has plants in Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming employing more than 225 people in total.
The Valdosta plant will support GAF’s commercial roofing operations with thermoplastic polyolefin manufacturing. Roofing materials use thermoplastic polyolefin because it does not degrade under solar UV radiation.
"We are dedicated to creating a more innovative future for Georgians," Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. "GAF is a great partner and addition to our community, creating new opportunities for residents and the region for years to come. We deeply appreciate the collaboration from Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power on bringing GAF to Valdosta."
"We are thrilled to welcome GAF to our community,” said Brad Folsom, chair of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority board of directors. "Their decision to invest in Valdosta and Lowndes County is validation of the hard work and investment our community has made to be ready to support new business. We look forward to welcoming GAF as active members of our community."
"We are pleased GAF Materials has chosen to expand their new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said. "Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority of local officials. We know that GAF Materials will be a great corporate citizen of our community."
