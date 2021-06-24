'12 Might Orphans' solid sports drama

“12 Mighty Orphans” (Period Drama: 1 hour, 58 minutes)
Starring: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw and Martin Sheen
Director: Ty Roberts
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, violence, suggestive references and teen drinking)
Movie Review: Director, writer and producer Ty Roberts wrote this screenplay with Lane Garrison and Kevin Meyer. Their script is an adaptation of Jim Dent’s novel about an actual football team. “12 Mighty Orphans” is a moving tale, although its soap-opera portions make it a familiar, typical movie.
In 1938, Rusty and Juanita Russell (Wilson and Shaw) move their family to Fort Worth, Texas. The Russells are teachers at an orphanage, and Rusty is also the school’s new head football coach. After some sly policy shifts, Coach Russell and his assistant coach, Doc Hall (Sheen), get permission for the school to play football in Texas. The orphanage’s 12 player team, manages to achieve plenty, making them a mighty force in Texas football.
All the makings of a good sports drama from yesteryear are present in “12 Mighty Orphans.” The cast is good, especially the young actors. The people they play have a good reason for wanting to play football, and this makes this movie a pleasant underdog story.
The orphans have had a bad life. They are poor, parentless and searching for a family. Football gives these young men a family. The game also provides them, others at the orphanage and their community a sense of hope.
Those aspects are the good side of this drama. Petty fighting and unscrupulous characters added for drama ruin it. These aspects cheapen a good story. Moreover, “12 Mighty Orphans” seems very reminiscent of a better sports drama, mainly the Gene Hackman-Dennis Hopper movie “Hoosiers” (1986).
Grade: C+ (They are mighty inspirational despite being in a middling sports narrative.)
“The Sparks Brothers” (Documentary: 2 hours, 21 minutes)
Director: Edgar Wright
Rated: R (Profanity and violence from archival footage)
Movie Review: Who are the Sparks Brothers? This question starts this peculiar documentary about Ronald and Russell Mael both septuagenarians and still creating songs. Others will have that question, too. This movie, like the brothers, is intentionally elusive.
They are a part of the band known as Sparks. The music group is an obscure avant-garde group. Critics and numerous others panned their music. After watching this movie, one understands why now.
As a documentary, director Edgar Wright and producers do not give audiences a chance to get to know the brothers in a meaningful manner. Instead, this is an infomercial about the Mael Brothers. The band has been going strong since 1971 but its target audience is vague. People interviewed testify as to why this is.
They indicate that Ron and Russ do not care if you like their works. They are artists who do what they want. Because of this, these guys are an acquired appreciation.
Wright is a good director. His notables are “Shaun of the Dead” (2004), “Hot Fuzz” (2007) and “Baby Driver” (2017). He makes “The Sparks Brothers” fun, too. Yet one can only do a certain amount to make a subject a supreme topic without delving deeper into the lives of these gentlemen.
In the first half of the movie, Wright introduces the Mael Brothers but spends time with others talking about how influential their band was or archival footage. The clips of old movies and television are an attempt at humor. The laughs are light. Ronald and Russell are intriguing enough; they need no funny clips to introduce them.
Interviewees also talk about being big fans. Several interviewees are lesser-known to the general movie audiences than the Sparks, so their testimonials are interesting but do not sell one on the band’s music.
Wright gradually adds bigger names to the mix but they talk as fans. It would have been interesting to hear from the people and companies who turned down the brothers or panned their songs. The first half of the movie wastes time.
The latter half is better. Wright finally starts letting one hear their music and see their stage antics and unique album covers. This is when one can see the band's genius as artists. At this point, you want to know more about these guys because they are interesting, strange performers. Just as this starts to happen, the movie wraps, leaving audiences with more questions.
Other than their childhood and teenage years with their father and mother, these guys keep their personal lives out of the picture. You know of them without knowing any more than when the movie started. This is irritating but also makes one want to find out more about the Mael Brothers and their band Sparks. Their elusiveness makes them interesting.
Grade: B- (A spark to know more about these brothers happens.)
